Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in October

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DALXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

DALXF opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.