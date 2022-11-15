Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
