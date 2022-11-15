Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.