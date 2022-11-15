State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $82.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.27.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.