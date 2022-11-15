STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of STERIS worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Down 2.8 %

STE opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS



STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

