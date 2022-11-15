Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $91.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

