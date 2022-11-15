StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CGIX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
