StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

