StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
