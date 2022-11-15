StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.