StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 3.7 %

CHCI opened at $4.16 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

