StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
