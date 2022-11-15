StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

