StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

