StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Avalon has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.