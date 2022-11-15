StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,405.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.44%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

