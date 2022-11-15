StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.6 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
