StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.6 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

