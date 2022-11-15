StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
About China Natural Resources
