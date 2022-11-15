StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Articles

