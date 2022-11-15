StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.
