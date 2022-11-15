StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

