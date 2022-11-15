StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
