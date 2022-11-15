StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.17. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

