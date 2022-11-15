StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Stories

