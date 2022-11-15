StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

