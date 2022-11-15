StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
CREG stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.
About Smart Powerr
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.