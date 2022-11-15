StockNews.com Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Strong-Buy

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,918 shares in the company, valued at $159,491,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,918 shares in the company, valued at $159,491,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,968 shares of company stock worth $3,870,333. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 244.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

