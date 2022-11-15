StockNews.com Upgrades QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to “Buy”

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. QCR has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QCR by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

