StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. StoneCo has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. StoneCo's quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

