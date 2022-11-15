STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Featured Articles
