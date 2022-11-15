STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,217,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

