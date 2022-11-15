Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.88.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $58.85.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.