Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $80,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $11,404,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $21,224,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $17,366,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $16,575,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Stories

