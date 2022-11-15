SVB Leerink Comments on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

