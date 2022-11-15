S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

