Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,400 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of CGI worth $77,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGI Stock Performance
NYSE:GIB opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CGI Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
