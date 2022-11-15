Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of EPAM Systems worth $72,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.63. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

