Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Paycom Software worth $62,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $493.57.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

