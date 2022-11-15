Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Vulcan Materials worth $81,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

