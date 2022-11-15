Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

