Swiss National Bank Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $66,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 200.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

