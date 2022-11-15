Swiss National Bank Has $63.34 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of V.F. worth $63,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Down 0.7 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

VFC stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.