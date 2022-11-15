Swiss National Bank Has $64.79 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Teck Resources worth $64,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

