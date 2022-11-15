Swiss National Bank Has $70.22 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE FLT opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

