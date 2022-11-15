Swiss National Bank Has $74.29 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $74,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $198.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

