Swiss National Bank Has $75.15 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $75,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 28.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hologic by 52.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 77.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

