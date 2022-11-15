Swiss National Bank Has $75.87 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $75,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

