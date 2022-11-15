Swiss National Bank Has $76.80 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $76,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $698.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.