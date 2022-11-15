Swiss National Bank Has $79.30 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Kellogg worth $79,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg Announces Dividend

NYSE:K opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

