Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Pool worth $61,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $158,878,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 64.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

POOL stock opened at $340.89 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.42 and a 200 day moving average of $355.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

