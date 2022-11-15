Swiss National Bank Purchases 41,400 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $63,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 194,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.