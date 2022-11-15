Swiss National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Markel worth $76,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,271.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,169.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,246.84. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

