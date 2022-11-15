Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Synlogic Stock Down 1.4 %
SYBX stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
