Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Stock Down 1.4 %

SYBX stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.