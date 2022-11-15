Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 212.89 and a beta of 1.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

